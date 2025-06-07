Should Brooklyn Nets Reach Out To Detroit Pistons Guard?
The Brooklyn Nets have a busy offseason cut out for themselves, especially with the need to fill out their starting point guard position. With veteran guard D'Angelo Russell set to hit the free agency market, this could lead the Nets to dip into the market themselves and find their next starting point guard.
One option the Nets can consider this offseason is Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, who is coming off what some would call a breakout year, finishing the 2024-25 campaign with the second-most three-pointers made in the league.
Beasley appeared in all 82 games for the Pistons, logging a career high 16.3 points and 41.6% three-point percentage. While the Pistons would certainly like to re-sign the veteran guard, due to having such a solid year, there is a chance a team like the Brooklyn Nets could be ready to offer a bigger contract than the Pistons can afford.
"If the market sets Beasley’s salary higher than the $14.1 million non-taxpayer MLE, the Pistons could instead tap into their $16.9 million in cap space to offer a bigger contract, and risk losing Schröder and/or Hardaway in free agency. However, only the Brooklyn Nets have enough money to make such a competitive offer," said NBA Salary Cap Expert Keith Smith in an interview with The Detroit Press.
Depending on how much a franchise like the Brooklyn Nets values a solid veteran guard like Beasley will really make or break his market it seems. There could be other teams that are in the running for the sharpshooter, but outside of the Nets who have the No. 1 cap space this summer, another franchise may not be ready to offer $14 million plus per year to Beasley.
He'd make an excellent running mate and veteran for a perennial scorer like Cam Thomas, and also, pairing two combo guards together could be a solid recipe for the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets.