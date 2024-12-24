Should the Nets Package Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith in a Trade?
After the Brooklyn Nets traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors to open up NBA trade season, the focus now shifts to forwards Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. The three veterans were all viewed as the trio that would be guaranteed to have a new home after the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and now the market for Johnson and Finney-Smith is growing.
Johnson has a stronger market than Finney-Smith for a multitude of reasons. The first and most obvious is his production. Johnson is averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, while Finney-Smith is putting up just 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
The second and third reasons are age and contracts. Johnson is 28 years old, while Finney-Smith is 31. On top of that, Johnson has another two seasons guaranteed on his contract after this one, while Finney-Smith can opt out and enter free agency in 2025.
Johnson's return is expected to be a young prospect and/or a first-round pick, which adds a major piece to the Nets' rebuild. As for Finney-Smith, he could bring back something similar, but is closer to being valued at second-round draft capital.
This could incline Brooklyn to look toward a package involving the two veterans in exchange for something bigger. Giving a playoff team two elite 3&D veterans warrants a great return, especially from teams with an abundance of expendable future assets.
The only challenge would be matching salaries with whoever trades for the two. The Nets would be sending out over $37 million in salaries this season, which means the playoff team that trades for Johnson and Finney-Smith would have to give back contracts to match. It's a tough move, but doing so could speed up Brooklyn's rebuild and bring back a great package.
