Strong 2025 NBA Draft Class Eases Pressure For Brooklyn Nets in Lottery
The Brooklyn Nets finally hit the reset button. Well, sort of.
Brooklyn traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in a shocking move that helped the club restock it's draft capital. While there's plenty of moves to be made to ensure a youth movement for the Nets, it's clear the rebuild is here and the team doesn't project to be too strong on paper.
When building the slow way, accruing young talent to develop while bringing in more draft picks to improve the chances of hitting on young star potential can be a slow process, patience and strong drafting ability is a must.
For Brooklyn, the 2025 NBA Draft class is a great one for the first cycle of the rebuild. Assuming they're going to be atop the lottery odds -- or near the top of the odds -- keeping an eye on Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg will inject hope in Brooklyn.
Outside of Flagg, though, there are some potential household names in the draft class. Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe are three names outside of Flagg that could help quickly transform the Nets' rebuild, assuming they can land a top-four pick in the draft.
In a draft class like 2023, winning the lottery was essential, as the San Antonio Spurs landed Victor Wembanyama and accelerated the rebuild. In 2024, the lottery meant less as the top selections in the draft were tossups.
Heading into the 2025 cycle, there is more superstar talent atop the class, leaving some room for the Nets to slide, though there would be no complaints should the club land Flagg or a similar talent early in the rebuild.
While the Nets can do their best to ensure they properly evaluate talent, some help from the lottery odds is needed as Brooklyn will be held back if they continue to slide in the lottery -- as the Detroit Pistons have through their rebuild.
