The Brooklyn Nets Can't Afford to Trade for Jimmy Butler
As reports continue to fly out, Jimmy Butler's interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets becomes even further confirmed. But the Nets have gone down this path before, and often committing a dire mistake. They fall victim to the instant gratification and tend to trade for stars without considering the long-term effect.
Pat Riley is one of the greatest basketball minds ever, and will demand an absolute haul in return for his star player. Butler led Riley's Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in four seasons through countless gusty performances, while embodying what it means to be "gritty."
He'd be an absolute perfect fit in Brooklyn, but as a free agent target. This week's headlines have generated excitement for the potential pairing amid the Nets young rebuild, causing some to speculate a trade could be on the horizon.
General manager Sean Marks has certainly acquired enough assets to swing a trade for Butler, albeit that move would signify Brooklyn's learned nothing from their past. Patience will be key. It's entirely possible that a rival franchise could strike a deal with Miami, specifically the Golden State Warriors who have "probably" already reached out to the Heat regarding Butler's avilability.
What the Nets need to realize is regardless what team Butler plays for in 2024-25, it's highly unlikely he signs a max contract extension with either the Heat or any other interested team.
A trade should be completely out of the question for Brooklyn, or else all of the clever moves Marks made this summer would become obselete.
