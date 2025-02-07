The Nets Were Painfully Quiet This NBA Trade Season
This year's NBA trade deadline was perhaps the most chaotic we've ever seen. A plethora of All-Star players, along with plenty of veterans, were moved and have changed the landscape of the league.
Despite all of the chaos and constant movement from many teams across the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets were unexpectedly quiet. They were projected to be moving a lot more talent than they did this season, but after trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith back in December, the Nets were silent this NBA trade season.
The driving factor behind Brooklyn being quiet was the fact that the team was not actively shopping any of its players. Cam Johnson, a veteran forward having a career year, was coveted by a multitude of teams that were giving Brooklyn lucrative trade packages.
It was reported a few days ago that the Nets were not actively shopping Johnson, rather listening to offers. Brooklyn had an extremely high asking price of at least two first-round picks, but no offer was good enough.
Johnson, along with centers Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, generated interest from around the league ahead of the deadline. As we move past one of the most important dates of the season, they, along with other veterans, remain on the roster.
The Nets being silent could have major implications on their future. At 17-34, holding the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn is looking to put itself in position for a high lottery odds in the 2025 NBA Draft. Holding on to these veterans, who have impacted many games this season, hurts those odds.
The Nets currently have the sixth-highest odds at the No. 1 overall pick in 2025. They sit a game in front of the Toronto Raptors in the standings, and 7.5 games ahead of the Washington Wizards, who have the highest odds at the No. 1 pick.
The goal for Brooklyn, along with every other lottery team, is Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. While this year's draft class is regarded as one of the deepest in awhile, Flagg is viewed as one of the most generational talents in a long time.
General manager Sean Marks made a huge mistake by not shopping Johnson at the very least. The only way this pays off is if the Nets maximize his trade value in the offseason.
