The Top Three Free Agents the Brooklyn Nets Could Sign This Summer
With the 2024 free agency period rapidly approaching, the Brooklyn Nets can figure out a way to settle contract situations and pursue the top three best available free agents this summer to make a push for the 2025 NBA Finals.
The Brooklyn Nets should pursue James Harden in free agency. In 2021, Harden wanted to deliver a championship in the city that never sleeps. Three years ago he said, “I’m focused on trying to bring a championship to this city." The last time Harden played in the Eastern Conference, the duo of himself and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers took the Boston Celtics to seven games in 2023. The last time Harden was a Brooklyn Net heading into the playoffs, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had him at the top of his MVP list in 2021 going into April.
Paul George would be a nice addition as well in terms of the best available free agents. Reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014 is impressive, the Brooklyn Nets as currently constructed have similar depth to those Pacers rosters with him in the rotation.
To complete the top three best free agents available, the Nets can add another explosive point guard that distributes the basketball to quality shooters. Russell Westbrook can still do that on a high level, and he proved that last season in a limited role on the Los Angeles Clippers. Here, he can expect to get more than 23 minutes a game. Maybe in Brooklyn, Westbrook can become an All-Star again, his former running mate Kevin Durant was selected as an All-Star this year.
A Nets team as currently constructed with these three players added on would achieve higher heights than the second-seeded New York Knicks team from last season.
