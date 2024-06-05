Three Players the Brooklyn Nets Should Focus on Developing
It's a new era in Brooklyn, where player development trumps all. Head coach Jordi Fernandez brings a massive focus on getting his younger guys real experience, which could lead to a slew of breakouts from younger members on the roster.
Here are three players Inside the Nets project to take their first big developmental steps next season:
Dariq Whitehead
The No. 22 overall selection in last year's draft essentially gets a mulligan for his first year as a pro, appearing in only two games. A consensus five-star recruit in the 2022 class, Whitehead was a key member of Jon Scheyer's first roster as Duke's head coach. Throughout his freshman season with the Blue Devils, he flashed his potential as a sharpshooter. Whitehead holds the fifth best three-point percentage from a Duke freshman ever, connecting on just over 42% of his attempts from beyond the arc. Still a raw prospect, he will benefit from the in-game development Fernandez preaches.
Day'Ron Sharpe
Contingent on Nic Claxton leaving for a contender in free-agency, Sharpe could be poised to break out the same way Claxton did just two seasons ago. In a backup role last season, the 6-foot-9 big man tallied 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and .6 blocks per game while only logging just over 15 minutes a night. Should his role increase, potentially sliding into the starting five, expect these numbers to rise. A promotion for Sharpe would likely see him transform into a walking double-double, providing Hernandez with a prototypical inside center for years to come.
Noah Clowney
Selected with the pick prior to Whitehead in last year's draft, Clowney may be the most intriguing prospect of the three. The 19-year-old had a sneaky great first season in the NBA, including a career-high 22 points in an April 3 victory over the Indiana Pacers in just 17 minutes of action. As his rookie campaign came to a close, Clowney saw his minutes increase exponentially. In the final game of the 2023-24 season, he turned in 41 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers, tallying 16 points on 50% shooting in the 107-86 loss. With Hernandez's new hyper focus on player development, Clowney could blossom into a late first-round steal as he heads into his sophomore season.
