Update on Brooklyn Nets' Potential Move for Warriors Wing
During the mid-month of May, one of the big trade rumors that sparked in the NBA media realm and has continued to stay lit is a potential Brooklyn Nets move for the Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga has seemingly been on a crash course for an exit from the Bay Area, and as he heads into restricted free agency this summer. This chance at free agency could be the perfect opportunity for a fresh start for the 22-year-old wing.
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly interested in moving on from forward Cameron Johnson as they move into a rebuild season, and bringing in a young and defensive-minded wing like Kuminga would be the perfect replacement to build alongside rising star guard Cam Thomas.
Kuminga even expressed his frustration with his role during the season with Golden State, and even his head coach, Steve Kerr, with The Athletic reporting Kuminga "Lost faith in his coach."
One of the first trade proposals that linked Kuminga to Brooklyn came from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, which detailed Brooklyn's ability to offer a more elusive contract than GSW can "The Brooklyn Nets have upwards of $50 million in cap space” which gives Brooklyn a chance to make a competitive offer that the Warriors could potentially not want to match."
Anthony Slater from The Athletic also chimed in, believing the Warriors could also be in play for a "sign-and-trade" scenario
Although Slater did not mention the Nets directly, the idea of a sign-and-trade would certainly entice the Nets also have pieces to move on contracts the Warriors could afford compared to the young Kuminga.
ClutchPoints writer Jeff Pagaduan listed the Brooklyn Nets as a trade candidate for the Golden State Warriors, putting together a package that would essentially send Jonathan Kuminga and GSW's 2028 first-round pick to the Nets, and the Warriors would receive forward Cameron Johnson, who was already on the trade deadline this past season with GSW listed as an interested team.
Johnson was never moved as the deadline time came to an end, but given the severity of the Warriors' desire to chase a championship in 2026, moving Kuminga for a forward like Johnson, who could be headed for his prime, seems like the correct move for GSW.
Kuminga will be allowed to flourish as a starter in a Brooklyn uniform if traded to the Nets. He'll also be able to develop a bit more rapidly compared to the past four years behind the talented players of Golden State.
While this is all hypothetical for now, Kuminga heading to Brooklyn has certainly not lost any steam as we head for the 2025 NBA Draft and offseason in a few weeks. If the Warriors are serious about moving the young wing, then I expect Brooklyn to certainly make a bid.
We will continue to stay up to date on any news related to the Brooklyn Nets and wing Jonathan Kuminga.