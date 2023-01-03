Skip to main content

WATCH: Kevin Durant Gifts Kylian Mbappe His Brooklyn Nets Jersey

French soccer star Kylian Mbappe was in the building for Nets vs. Spurs
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets had a soccer superstar in the building for their game against the San Antonio Spurs, as French phenom Kylian Mbappe pulled up to watch Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Nets squad pick up their 12th-straight win. After the game, Durant walked over to where Mbappe was sitting, and handed over his game-worn jersey.

This was a very cool moment between two big time stars. Mbappe is fresh off an incredible World Cup run, and while his French squad fell short of their ultimate goal, they are in good hands with the 24-year-old phenom leading their team for the foreseeable future.

For the Nets, they were able to give Mbappe a show. Winning their 12th-straight game, Brooklyn got big performances across the board, led by 27 points from Kyrie Irving. Making quick work of the Spurs, Brooklyn was able to manage the minutes of everyone on the roster, with nobody eclipsing 30 minutes played.

Along with Irving's 27, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists to go with 2 steals and a block on the defensive end. No team is playing better basketball than the Brooklyn Nets right now, and French superstar Kylian Mbappe had to see the show for himself.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Nets will go for their 13th-straight win on Wednesday when they face the Chicago Bulls on the road.

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
France
France

USATSI_16526390
News

Gregg Popovich Shares Kevin Durant Team USA Story

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_17497138
News

Injury Report: Key Player Receives Updated Status For Nets vs. Spurs

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19501794_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19597649_168390270_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Incredibly Wholesome Interaction With Young Fan

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19504423_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Ben Simmons' Final Status For Nets vs. Hornets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19521269 (1)
News

Injury Report: Ben Simmons Receives Status Downgrade vs. Hornets

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19521587_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

By Chris Milholen
Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 6.54.57 PM
News

Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks

By Joey Linn