WATCH: Kyrie Irving Hilariously Trolls 76ers Fan

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, but Kyrie Irving had an incredible exchange with a Philly fan before tip-off. Known for their passion, Philadelphia sports fans are never hesitant to taunt opposing players, and they have even more energy for Ben Simmons.

As Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons were preparing for tip-off, one 76ers fan could be seen screaming at Simmons. Irving hilariously responded by making a heart with his hands, to sarcastically tell the fan that it's all love.

It has been a rough season for Ben Simmons from both an injury and production standpoint, but he actually had some solid moments in this game vs. the 76ers. After looking shaky in the first half, Simmons played better in the second half, but it was not enough to take down his former team.

The Nets have been attempting to survive in the absence of Kevin Durant, and while they have done well to pick up some solid wins without him, beating a team like the 76ers was always going to be tough. Understanding the hostile environment they were about to encounter, the Nets did well to battle in this one, but fell just short.

For Kyrie Irving, he had his teammate's back before tip-off. With a hilarious response to a heckler, Irving trolled this 76ers fan with some love.

