Watch: Nets Crowd Reacts to Kyrie Irving Returning From Suspension

Kyrie Irving is back with the Brooklyn Nets, and their home crowd gave him a nice ovation when he was introduced in the starting lineup. Irving recently completed a list of requirements that the Nets had given him as a prerequisite to his reinstatement, and he reportedly went above and beyond what was asked of him.

When introduced as a starter on Sunday evening, Irving received a nice ovation from the Brooklyn home crowd that had been missing his presence. It has been a drama-filled season for the Nets and their fans, but perhaps Irving's return can begin adding some stability to a very uncertain situation.

The Nets had a very poor start to the season, and when combined with the Kyrie Irving drama and the firing of Steve Nash, it seemed as if the organization could be heading towards a rebuild. That possibility still exists, but it seems as if it will be on pause until the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons can get extended playing time together. If that trio proves unsuccessful, then perhaps some changes could come. Until then, this group will likely get an opportunity to get this team back on track.

Going against a Grizzlies team that is down all of their best players, this is a game that the Nets should win.

