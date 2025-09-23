What are the Potential Variables in the way of a Successful Rebuild for the Nets?
Brooklyn Nets media day has begun. Since the Nets are traveling to China for preseason, their preseason media events are happening earlier than most organizations.
After this, training camp will come, and then roster cuts will occur. The thought behind Brooklyn's roster is that it is poised for a poor year and a high pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but certain variables could get in the way.
The front office may try to strategically avoid an unnecessary mediocre season by playing unproven youth over veteran talents and making in-season trades, but if the roster remains as it currently stands, potential factors could harm future draft position.
Balanced Lineups
The Nets' suspected flaws this coming season are defense and outside shooting. Given the current roster, there is an opportunity to create lineups featuring players who excel in different areas to address these main issues.
Brooklyn should have solid facilitators starting and off the bench with Egor Demin and Nolan Traoré. There will be two prolific scorers in the starting lineup with Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. Then, filling needs on defense, Ziaire Williams will handle the perimeter and Nic Claxton the paint.
Behind Traoré or Demin off the bench, veteran players like Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith provide above-average defense and three-point shooting. The frontcourt depth looks like a mix of Day'Ron Sharpe, Danny Wolf and Noah Clowney. Sharpe is one of the league's best rebounders per minute, while the young forwards are still developing but possess promising offensive skills.
Increasing Pace Equals Success?
There is no certain correlation between high pace and wins, but five out of the top 10 teams in pace made the Playoffs. The Oklahoma City Thunder had the second-best pace of the postseason and went on to win the NBA Finals.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez highlighted the rookie class as being able to increase the team's pace from the jump. With Demin and Traoré getting the ball up the floor, the Nets' tempo should be increased from their 28th-place finish last season.
Rookie Class may be Better Than Expected
The perceived notion around Brooklyn's rookies is that they are mostly project players who will go through many growing pains. Demin is good at what he does. He is a high-level playmaker who flashed the ability to shoot from beyond the arc at NBA Summer League with a 43.5% clip on 7.7 attempts per game.
Ben Saraf and Traoré showcased unique skill sets with their combinations of speed and court vision. Drake Powell and Danny Wolf have gone under the radar, but Wolf may be ready to play right away as a 21-year-old, and Powell could get on the floor with his defensive traits.
The Nets have started the rebuild right by taking in young talent and stockpiling draft capital. A busy offseason may carry over into the regular season, especially if Brooklyn finds itself in a meaningless position between 11th and 13th in the Eastern Conference.