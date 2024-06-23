What Could Keep the Brooklyn Nets From Trading Into the 2024 NBA Draft?
The Brooklyn Nets are without a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and while they have the option, and have been rumored to trade into the first round, that might not be the best option for them heading into the offseason. There are plenty of prospects that have solid upside, but free agency rumors, the state of the Nets' roster, this year's draft class might point to Brooklyn sitting this one out.
Here are three reasons why the Nets may not trade into the 2024 NBA Draft:
Weak Draft Class
The 2024 draft class hasn't gotten much hype due to the lack of major upside from the top prospects. It seems like the majority of players in the lottery have received hype due to their low ceiling and high floor, unlike last year's class with the top prospects having a high ceiling.
Players like Nikola Topic, Dalton Knecht, and Matas Buzelis could fix some holes in Brooklyn's roster, but with the odds of drafting a high-impact player being lower than year's past, it might be in the Nets' best interest to stay quiet based on that reason alone.
Maybe it's because this draft class comes after one in which the most hyped prospect since LeBron James headlined, but the hype surrounding the 2024 draft is poor.
Free Agency and Trade Rumors
If the Nets trade into the draft, it would mean giving away assets that could be used down the road if they find themselves in the running for a star. For months the Nets have been rumored to potentially trade for Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young, among other players on the market.
Because of this, Brooklyn could save their assets that would be sent to another team for a 2024 pick. The Nets would be more likely to trade for someone rather than sign a free agent. Many of the top players are already rumored to sign with contending teams, and the Nets already has to worry about re-signing center Nic Claxton.
Current Roster Situation
With veterans like Bridges, Dennis Schroder, Cam Johnson and others, the team could keep them instead of dealing them for draft picks if they want to stay competitive. Their record wouldn't affect their draft selection until 2028, with their first-round picks coming from Dallas, Phoenix, and Philadelphia until then.
Keeping the veterans and trying to win may make them more attractive for players looking to play in a bigger market.
