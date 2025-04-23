What Jonathan Kuminga’s Contract Could Look Like with the Brooklyn Nets
There's been no shortage of buzz surrounding a potential Brooklyn Nets-Jonathan Kuminga pairing. From predictions, to the revelation that Brooklyn has "long been a suitor" with an unconfirmed level of interest, to Kuminga's current head coach explaining how the former lottery selection fell out of favor, each development has seemingly made the connection stronger.
Compound all of the above with the fact that Kuminga didn't see the floor in Golden State's round one opening matchup with the Houston Rockets, and a confident hypothesis can be made that the 22-year-old will land elsewhere this offseason.
In a hypothetical scenario where Brooklyn is Kuminga's preferred destination, what would the contract look like? Remember, money isn't necessarily a worry here—the Nets are projected to have the most cap space in the league, but may still have to ink extensions with Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford.
While the ongoing drama with the Warriors likely affects Kuminga's ultimate value, the statistics point to a potentially huge payday. As stated, he's only 22 and is coming off a season where he averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 47 appearances. All three of those numbers are down from the 2023-24 campaign, but still strong—and intriguing—nonetheless.
Comprobable to players like Devin Vassell (five years, $135 million), RJ Barrett (four years, $107 million) and Aaron Gordon (four years, $86 million), Kuminga should expect a deal around four years, $100-$120 million. This would pay him between $25 and $30 million annually, a big-time deal for an ascending player—and one large enough to scare away his current employer.
Even though Warriors governor Joe Lacob believes the team is "absolutely" and "100%" committed to Kuminga going forward, the decision to trade for—and ultimately extend—Jimmy Butler doesn't back those comments up. If Nets GM Sean Marks signs Kuminga to a similar offer sheet as listed above, it would come as a shock to see Golden State match it—if they'd even be able to moneywise.
This is all purely speculative, but Nets fans will begin to see the direction this potential pairing takes as the 2025 offseason continues to unfold.