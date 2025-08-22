What Will the Brooklyn Nets do With Keon Johnson This Season?
In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets selected three guards after having questionable backcourt depth this past season.
Given the decision to let D'Angelo Russell walk in free agency, it made sense to go after potential contributors through the draft. Between the rookies and an offseason acquisition, it can be easy to forget Keon Johnson's 2024-25 season breakout.
He brings the ability to play point guard or shooting guard to the table, although he makes more sense playing as a secondary ball-handler due to his limited playmaking production. Despite several new additions to the roster, Johnson should not be an afterthought at 22 years old.
Path to Playing Time
To determine if Johnson has an open road to minutes, we need to look at potential rotations first. Over a month ago, ESPN released its projected depth chart for the Nets, and they had him slotted as the third-string point guard.
Egor Demin is all but a lock to start at point guard this season, but in a battle for minutes with Nolan Traoré, we like Johnson winning. The fact of the matter is that he is probably better than Traore currently, but will that matter in coaches' decisions when the main goal this season is to develop their youth?
As stated, Johnson is a better fit at shooting guard, but there is arguably a harder battle there. Assuming Cam Thomas takes his qualifying offer, he will start and be backed up by Terance Mann. Johnson should not play over either, given Thomas' value on offense and Mann's on defense.
The only clear path without trades or injuries would be if the coaching staff elects to play him as the backup point guard and give Traoré experience in the G League.
Potential Cut or Trade Candidate
Johnson was named as a potential cut candidate before the season begins due to there currently being 17 standard contracts with Brooklyn, two over the cap.
Despite being the same age as some of the players who were drafted this year, Johnson may be on cut watch because of his lack of growth from an efficiency standpoint in his first four years in the NBA.
He is a reliable defender in the backcourt, but with players like Haywood Highsmith, Ziaire Williams and Mann on the team, he is outclassed in that regard.
Johnson still has loads of upside, and Jordi Fernandez likes his work ethic, so finding a way to keep him around seems likely. Improved outside shooting and playmaking could turn Johnson into one of Brooklyn's most well-rounded pieces.