Who Will Be Brooklyn Nets' Top Player Off the Bench?
With the Brooklyn Nets’ recent re-signing of forward Ziaire Williams, it seems like their roster is close to its final shape before entering training camp.
Brooklyn may not be able to immediately establish itself as a contender this early in the rebuild, but the team does have some experienced veterans who could help keep the ship afloat.
As the Nets prepare for what could be a roller-coaster season, Nets on SI evaluates three role players on Brooklyn’s roster who could provide a strong spark off the bench.
Ziaire Williams
After signing Williams to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, the Nets proved that he is valued within the organization. Last season, the former lottery pick showed signs of living up to his potential, averaging a career-high 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.
He also made strides as a defender, combining his lateral quickness with high effort to keep up with wings on the perimeter, while also embracing physicality when players drove into the paint.
Williams’ best game of the season came against the Boston Celtics, when he scored 23 points while adding six rebounds, a steal and a block. If he can boost his scoring efficiency, he could easily become one of Brooklyn’s most reliable role players next season.
Danny Wolf
While Wolf might have the lowest ceiling among Brooklyn's NBA-record five first-round picks, he also happens to be the most NBA-ready rookie on the roster.
During his final season at Michigan, Wolf was the team’s second-leading scorer and passer, averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc. Throughout the pre-draft process, Brooklyn's scouting department raved about Wolf's versatility and playmaking ability for a player his size.
“I’ve never seen seven feet and 250 move like that,” a member of Brooklyn's scouting department said. “He is a primary ball-handler. It's not about what he can do as an individual player, but more what he can do for the group.”
While bigs like Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe guard the paint, Wolf can provide a change of pace to Brooklyn’s frontcourt.
Noah Clowney
As another former first-round pick, Clowney went through some growing pains while making adjustments to his game last season.
After attempting just 1.4 three-pointers per game as a rookie, Clowney emphasized outside shooting last year, raising that number to 5.7 attempts per game. Overall, he finished the season averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 35.8% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.
Hopefully, Clowney has developed a stronger sense of comfort as an outside shooter after his up-and-down season. If so, he could provide significant value to Brooklyn off the bench as a frontcourt player capable of stretching the floor.