Who Will be the top Scorers for the Brooklyn Nets?
Although the Brooklyn Nets are in the heat of their rebuild, that doesn't mean it has to be a wash of a season. The offense should be exciting to watch every night because of proven returners and promising acquisitions.
The scoring leaders for the Nets last season among players that played at least 50 games were Cameron Johnson (18.8 ppg), Keon Johnson (10.6 ppg) and Nic Claxton (10.3 ppg).
There is such uncertainty concerning who will lead the offense this season. At first glance, players like Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. should be obvious top-scoring options, but with a large rookie class and an emphasis on development, it should be interesting to watch.
1. Michael Porter Jr.
Based on Brooklyn's lone preseason game, it's already clear that Porter Jr. will be more of an emphasis on offense than he ever was with the Denver Nuggets.
There were more set actions to get him open on cuts and off-ball screens to get him open from beyond the arc. Porter Jr. has the opportunity to show he is more than just a high-volume three-point shooter and should get plenty of touches if he is a part of long-term plans.
PPG prediction: 20.6
2. Cam Thomas
The Nets' scoring spark plug put up 24 points per game in 25 appearances last season. While that number will be much harder to attain, playing a higher volume of games and more mouths to feed, Thomas has an unreal feel for the game and scores at all levels.
Thomas is looking to be a more willing playmaker for the sake of the team. He will still primarily be a scoring option, but passing more will, in turn, drop his points per game a smidge.
PPG prediction: 20.3
3. Terance Mann
On June 24, Brooklyn acquired the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft from the Atlanta Hawks, and along with it the rights to 28-year-old Terance Mann.
Maybe we're buying into his self-hype too much, but this is clearly the best situation of his career. The most points Mann has averaged for a season was 10.8 per game with the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021-22 season.
It's still not certain if Mann will even be in the starting lineup, but his 15-point performance against Hapoel Jerusalem inspired more confidence in his ability to take an offensive leap. The only thing in his way is being the oldest player on a team of young and hungry prospects.
PPG prediction: 14.7