Who Will the Brooklyn Nets Start at Point Guard Next Season?
Out of all five positions, the Brooklyn Nets are likely the weakest at the point guard spot. They roster two starting-caliber centers, a flurry of versatile forwards and two guards with high-scoring ability. Ultimately, either Dennis Smith Jr., Dennis Schröder, or newly-signed Killian Hayes will end up a member of the starting lineup.
At this point in his career, it's well-known what Schröder brings to the table. He's almost certainly hit his peak and will always serve a role as a serviceable backup or borderline starter. Smith Jr. has had moments throughout his six-year career where he appeared to be on the brink of a breakout that never quite came to fruition. He is still just 26 years old, so it is possible but not entirely likely. Hayes is the wildcard of the group; a change of scenery can do wonders for an underwhelming player who had high expectations but has shown no signs of development just yet. He's more of a project than a potential starter.
Brooklyn can go one of two ways here. Hayes is not a starting option, at least yet, which leaves Smith Jr. and Schröder battling for the role. The Nets could go with Smith Jr., who better fits their timeline and has far more potential at this stage than Schröder. Contrarily, they could go with Schröder, allow him to accumulate empty-calorie stats on what is sure to be one of the league's worst teams, and build his trade value before dealing him to a playoff-hungry franchise in need of a backup point guard.
Or, in an unexpected scenario, Brooklyn could choose to pick outside of their three traditional point guards and attempt to have Cam Thomas run the offense. He is much more of a scorer than a facilitator, but adding that aspect to Thomas' game would make him an even more lethal offensive weapon. This approach could help Thomas develop a more well-rounded skill set and increase his overall value to the team, both on and off the court.
Schröder will likely get the final nod, but the Nets' options are much broader than they appear. Whether they choose to develop younger talent like Smith Jr. and Hayes, or experiment with Thomas as a playmaker, Brooklyn's approach to the point guard position will be a key storyline to watch as the season unfolds.
