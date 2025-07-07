Why the Nets Avoiding a Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Is a Smart Rebuild Move
After countless on-and-off rumors regarding the Brooklyn Nets' interest in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, the chatter has finally been put to rest. Brooklyn will not be one of the teams Kuminga plans to meet with in Las Vegas as he navigates his restricted free agency.
Reports suggested Kuminga was seeking a contract that would pay him up to $30 million annually, and despite having the available cap space to compensate for such a number, the Nets are smart for passing.
Kuminga is an incredible talent with unlimited potential. There's a reason Golden State picked him in the 2021 draft lottery, even if he didn't quite fit the Warriors' style of play. He could legitimately evolve into an All-Star caliber player, but the risk isn't worth the reward for Brooklyn.
To start, the Nets' wing room is crowded as is. Even though they selected four guards and one big during the 2025 Draft, they still boast plenty of versatile small and power forwards. Ziaire Williams was just handed a brand new two-year, $12 million deal. Brooklyn swapped Cam Johnson for Michael Porter Jr., another high-volume forward, in addition to all returning players from last season.
Developmental projects like Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson will both need to see major minutes in 2025-26, and Kuminga landing in Kings County could stunt either's development.
That's only the on-court fit aspect. As previously mentioned, Brooklyn has tons of cap flexibility, but it's presently trying to retain a restricted free agent of its own.
If Cam Thomas didn't need a new contract, a pursuit of Kuminga would make more sense. But, as Thomas awaits his payday from the franchise that drafted him, negotiating with Kuminga could signal the former's exit.
Back in April, Kuminga appeared to be the perfect target for a Nets roster in dire need of an influx of talent. Following a five-player draft class and a trade for one of the NBA's top bucket-getters, the chase simply no longer makes sense.
If, for some reason, Kuminga lowers his asking price, the prospect of adding him suddenly becomes justifiable, but until that happens, Brooklyn won't be involved.