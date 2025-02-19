Why The Nets Should Make Retaining D'Angelo Russell A Priority
This offseason is set to be a busy one for the Brooklyn Nets, as they currently have four first-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft, as well as a plethora of expiring contracts, with the names ranging from franchise star Cam Thomas to veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic.
Yet, perhaps one of the biggest names to potentially hit free agency this offseason is D'Angelo Russell, who is currently in the midst of the final season of his two-year contract, which he put to ink while he was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Since making his return to the Barclays Center in late December, Russell has been a key component of Jordi Fernandez's offensive scheme, averaging roughly 14 points and five assists per game.
These numbers may not sound amazing off the bat, but when you put into perspective that the Nets have been without their leading scorer, the aforementioned Thomas, for a significant part of the season, Russell's return was just what they needed.
The concept of a backcourt consisting of Russell and Thomas has seen limited run time, with their only appearance together taking place against the Milwaukee Bucks in early January, in a match that saw Brooklyn come out on top, 113-110.
The two guards would combine for 35 points, with Thomas picking up a load of the scoring while Russell showcased his playmaking ability by dishing out 12 assists.
If they were able to do that against a healthy Bucks side, who were tied for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference at that point in time, fans could only imagine what they'll manage to do for the remainder of the season and potentially beyond if the Nets' front office decides to enter negotiations with the nine-year veteran.
Depending on how things go in the offseason, Brooklyn has the potential to clear some cap space, which could go a long way in providing wiggle room in negotiations, with Bogdanovic's $19M million contract set to expire at the end of the season.
It would be wise for the Nets to do everything in their power to bring Russell back for another term, as their alternatives in the upcoming free agency market aren't too bright.
The biggest name to potentially hit the market is Fred VanVleet, who is in the last guaranteed year of his contract with the Houston Rockets, with the team reserving the right to extend it for the following season.
Even if the Nets' front office opts to use one of their five picks in the upcoming draft on a guard, it would still be a valuable decision to bring back a veteran like Russell to help mentor and develop the younger players on the team.
