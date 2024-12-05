Ziaire Williams Doing Enough for Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets made a sly deal during the offseason that saw them acquiring Ziaire Williams in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.
So far this season, Williams has been a mixed bag for the Nets.
"Williams was the 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and is set to be a free agent in 2025 after beginning his career in Memphis. He is the only one of Brooklyn’s 12 players averaging more than 16 minutes per game who wasn’t with the Nets last season. That’s particularly notable given that the Nets didn’t select a player in the 2024 draft and haven’t gotten anything from the best player coming back from the Bridges trade, as Bojan Bogdanović has been injured all season. Williams’ activity defensively has earned him a role, though his offense is still too unreliable (40.3 percent field goals this season after 42.6 percent with the Grizzlies)," The Athletic reporter Law Murray writes.
In order to earn a spot on next year's team, Williams will have to figure his shot out. While his defense is commendable, it might not be enough to warrant the Nets keeping him for the long haul.
Williams and the Nets face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center.
