Brooklyn Nets Among Favorites to Land Two-Time MVP

The Brooklyn Nets are firmly in a rebuild, but they have all the assets in their repertoire to go out and make a big move.

The franchise could opt to trade up in the draft or stay put and select a player who has drawn comparisons to Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

Alternatively, the Nets could look to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, as Brooklyn is among the favorites to land the two-time MVP.

Antetokounmpo has been linked heavily to the Nets in the past couple of years, as he was once viewed as their dream target.

However, Antetokounmpo is on the wrong side of 30 and has a concerning history of injuries, leaving many to wonder how well his body can hold up as he gets later into his career.

Acquiring The Greek Freak would put a lot of pressure on the Nets to win now and build a title contending team overnight.

While the team is highly unlikely to achieve the latter goal even if they acquired Antetokounmpo, the Nets could at the very least become more competitive next season, especially if Michael Porter Jr. remains on the team.

The Nets would likely need to fill in some gaps on the free agent or trade market and hope some of their younger talent develops.

Egor Dëmin, Nolan Traoré and Danny Wolf, of course, might be packaged in a deal to acquire Antetokounmpo, but if some or all stay put, they could be solid complementary pieces to the 10-time All-Star.

Antetokounmpo would be well positioned to finsih plays set up by one of them, as Brooklyn is a team that prides itself on moving the ball as much as possible and generating offense through cutting and screening actions.

Antetokounmpo also excels at getting downhill and putting pressure on the rim, attributes that make Nets head coach Jordi Fernández salivate.

Paint touches collapse the defense and fosters better ball movement, allowing higher quality shots to go up.

For all that Antetokounmpo can do to position his team to succeed, the Nets still need to determine whether they're in a position to go all in to acquire an aging superstar, especially one with a skillset that could decline within the next few years.

With that said, Antetokounmpo is highly unlikely to end up in Brooklyn, as a couple of other teams with championship aspirations could make the move to help them get over the hump.