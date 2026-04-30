Brooklyn Nets Among Teams Showing Interest in Peyton Watson

Peyton Watson enjoyed a breakout season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 14.6 points per game on 49.1% shooting, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while emerging as a strong threat defensively.

However, he's dealt with a myriad of injuries this season, including a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the playoffs so far.

With the Nuggets heavily relying on Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray to carry a bulk of the scoring load, Watson has been limited to primarily operating off the ball, though there's a sample size suggesting he could thrive with more on-ball reps in an expanded role.

For instance, Watson averaged 22.1 points per game in 15 games during Jokić's absence.

The Brooklyn Nets are starved for talent, and they are among the teams linked to Watson, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

"Executives from around the league believe that Watson could receive a larger deal than Christian Braun's five-year, $125 million contract," Fischer wrote.

Anything exceeding that salary would be quite a commitment to a player who might be best served as a rotational piece on a championship contending team,.

However, it sometimes takes a natural opportunity for a player to grow into an expanded role. Outside of Michael Porter Jr., the Nets don't currently have a true scoring option to lean on, so the opportunities could very well be there for the taking for Watson to grow his game.

Watson would also be an excellent fit in Nets coach Jordi Fernández's defensive system that relies a lot on heavy switches, double teams, and full court pressure.

In today's NBA, it's never a bad thing to have multiple perimeter oriented defenders who can match up against some of the best guards and forwards around the league.

The best defensive units blow up 3-point shot and driving opportunities and swarm the midrange area, a blueprint the Nets are actively looking to follow.

Even if Watson never becomes an All-Star, his two-way play can fit cleanly into any combination of players the Nets choose to have in any given lineup.

The price tag may not be ideal for many Nets fans, but because Watson is a restricted free agent, the Nuggets have all the leverage in terms of any decision about his next destination.

But rebuilding teams sometimes have to sometimes take gambles, and if Watson ends up thriving in a bigger role, this is one that could pay off.