The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been able to turn the corner so far this season, but there’s still plenty of time to figure things out.

On Monday night, the Nets’ losing streak was extended to five games with a 142-116 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In Julius Randle’s first matchup in Minnesota since the Timberwolves dealt him over the summer, he put together a solid game.

Randle finished the night with 29 points, four rebounds and four assists, but his efforts were still not enough to keep the Nets close with his former squad. In the 26-point loss, the Nets again looked outmatched throughout the evening, and there were several areas of concern for Brooklyn.

For a team at Brooklyn’s point in a rebuild, getting blown out on the road against a title contender isn’t something to be significantly concerned about, but it’s still a continuation of Brooklyn’s issues that haven’t seemed to get any better since the season began. Perhaps the most glaring issue on Monday night was the combined production of the Nets’ stars.

Although Randle put together a solid performance against Minnesota, his running mate Michael Porter Jr. had a much tougher time. Against the Timberwolves, Porter put up only 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting.

Uncharacteristically low volume for Porter coupled with an off night overall left him to be a bit of a non-factor offensively. Although it isn’t always pretty, Porter’s willingness to shoot at will has always been part of what makes him such a valuable piece of an offense.

Another glaring issue for the Nets on Monday night was their turnover margin. Brooklyn’s 21 turnovers are always going to hinder its ability to win, but forcing only 12 almost certainly guarantees a loss.

Losing the turnover margin by double digits is never a recipe for success, and while the Nets didn’t get all the way to that point, a nine-turnover differential thwarted any chances of keeping the game tight by the end of the night.

Although the positives are limited in a 26-point loss, the Nets still displayed some of the same encouraging signs they’ve shown this season. The biggest key for Brooklyn moving forward is to get a majority of its positives to occur simultaneously and to the highest degree.

It’s still only November, so the Nets have plenty of time to put things together and become the team they want to be by the end of the season, even if it’s too late to realize any postseason aspirations.