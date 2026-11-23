Nolan Traore has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in eight to 10 weeks, according to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets will be without their starting point guard for an extended period of time, clearing the way for rookie Mikel Brown Jr. and others to step up in his absence.

Brooklyn will lose its best rim-attacking guard for the foreseeable future, unless Brown grabs the bull by the horns and makes an effort to get downhill and put pressure on the rim rather than settle for midrange and 3-point shots.

The Nets benefit immensely when Traore touches the paint, allowing him to spray to the corners and open up free shot opportunities for many of his sharpshooting teammates, namely Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin.

Demin should also get more on-ball reps in Traore's absence. Demin has been trying to improve his driving ability and be better about using his size to his advantage against smaller defenders after showcasing immense improvements in both areas during the Summer League.

Traore's absence could also give Keon Ellis an opportunity to step in and handle more minutes at either guard position, giving Brooklyn a much-needed defensive boost.

The Nets will need to get creative without their lead ball handler in the lineup and perhaps allow Julius Randle to handle more of the playmaking duties.

Randle's knack for barreling downhill forces opposing defenses into rotation and frees up open looks for his teammates to capitalize, whether it's from behind the arc or on cutting and screening actions.

Traore's absence could especially force Randle to stop settling for so many jumpers and be more intentional using all of his physical gifts to give the Nets much easier scoring opportunities.

The Nets could also try and put the ball into Michael Porter Jr.'s hands more often and make him more of the initiator, but it's much more likely that Nets coach Jordi Fernandez will continue to keep him active off the ball and in position to inflict considerable damage from behind the arc and at the rim.

Fernandez has tended to throw incredibly big lineups out there on the floor each night, and with Traore set to miss at least two months, Nets fans should be getting used to seeing some funky lineup combinations.

Don't be surprised to see some big men, such as Danny Wolf and Chaney Johnson, handle minutes at guard.