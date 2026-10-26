Brooklyn Nets Can't Let Early Losses Dictate Entire Season

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t had an ideal start to the season, but they have to move on quickly.

On Sunday night, the Nets capped their first back-to-back of the season with a blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers. That loss also marked Brooklyn’s third straight to begin the season.

Already falling to the bottom of the standings in the first week of the season, the Nets certainly aren’t where they want to be. After an offseason that was filled with moves to try to make the team more competitive this season, it was at least somewhat disheartening to fall to 0-3 in that fashion after a couple of tight losses.

Regardless, the Nets can’t get too down on themselves. Games like the one on Sunday are bound to happen over the course of a long NBA season. Considering the Eastern Conference has only one remaining unbeaten team at this point, the Nets haven’t lost too much ground yet.

Of course, if the team continues to lose and can’t string some wins together soon, it could quickly turn into a lost season. However, the Nets aren’t to that point yet and shouldn’t operate as if they are.

With another 79 games left in the season and some intriguing takeaways from the first week, the Nets need to recognize that they have a legitimate foundation to build on. It might not look pretty or promising after an 0-3 start, but the Nets simply need to stick to their process and trust that the rough start doesn’t have to turn into a rough season.

Brooklyn is still effectively playing without any expectations. So, picking themselves up and getting into the win column isn’t necessarily a pressing task if they see the internal development they’re hoping for.

Any NBA season is going to be about wins and losses, and the 0-3 start is far from ideal. Yet, the Nets are still capable of meeting most of their goals for the season, even if the wins never stack.

It’s not unheard of for a team like Brooklyn to turn things around midseason and make a push for the play-in. Still, it’s much easier to make it into the postseason if the season starts well.

The Nets can’t guarantee results by any means, but they also must understand that the first three games of the season can’t define them. It’s an 82-game season, and the Nets only need to worry about the next 79.