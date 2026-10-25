Brooklyn Nets Getting Ideal Production from Forward Duo Despite Losses

The Brooklyn Nets are set for another matchup, and they’ll be hoping to ride the play of their star forwards to their first win of the season.

Two games into the 2026-27 season, the Nets are winless, but they’ve seen some positive signs as they look to get into the race for a postseason spot this year. With losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers now behind them, the Nets will turn their focus to the Indiana Pacers, and their path to getting a win should be clear.

Although there have been plenty of areas where the Nets have some things to clean up, the performance of their forward duo has been everything Brooklyn could’ve asked for thus far. Across the first two contests of the season, Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. have already showcased why they could help get Brooklyn back into the postseason if everything falls into place around them.

In Saturday night’s loss to the Cavaliers, Randle and Porter followed their impressive opening night with another scoring outburst. This time, Porter led the Nets with a 28-point, nine-rebound night, while Randle added 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Although it might not happen every night, the Nets’ duo combining for 50+ points in each of the first two contests is reason for optimism in Brooklyn. With such a young team around them, Randle and Porter will be relied upon to not only provide leadership, but also to provide consistency for a Nets team that will certainly need it to make the postseason.

Combining to shoot 17-of-31 from the floor, Randle and Porter were clearly some of the Nets’ brightest spots in Cleveland and should continue to be throughout the year. The rest of the squad combined to shoot only 22-of-67, which simply won’t cut it if the Nets are going to be successful this season.

Still, Egor Demin’s 22-point night helped the Nets nearly steal one in Cleveland, so the Nets may steadily be getting more from the supporting cast already. It’s undeniable that the fit between Porter and Randle could be a bit clunky throughout the year, but as long as they can continue to produce like they have in the first two games, it should all work out in the end.

With a matchup against Indiana on Sunday night to worry about now, the Nets will need their forward duo to step up again as they search for the first win of the young season.