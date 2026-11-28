The Brooklyn Nets started a new losing streak north of the border, and it was among the season’s most disappointing showings.

Not much has gone right for the Nets in the first month and change of the new season. After entering the year with hopes of making it to the postseason after some intriguing summer moves, the Nets now sit at 4-14 and look poised to remain near the bottom of the standings all season.

While Brooklyn has been disappointing overall since the season tipped off, Friday night’s showing against the Toronto Raptors was one of its worst thus far. A 124-100 loss in Toronto isn’t necessarily unexpected or disheartening on its own, but the context surrounding the game helped show just how lost this season already is for the Nets.

Coming into the game, the Nets had just secured a solid win over the Milwaukee Bucks to snap a five-game losing skid. Once again, Brooklyn had a chance to turn a corner and put together another complete 48 minutes.

This game in Toronto also should’ve given Brooklyn some extra motivation because of the NBA Cup. The Nets were still in the mix for a wild card spot entering Friday night, and even if that was a longshot, they had a chance to ruin Toronto’s chances as well.

With that in mind, the Nets should’ve been able to put together a consistent fight for all 48 minutes and keep the game close enough to at least hurt the Raptors. Instead, the Nets turned an eight-point halftime deficit into a 23-point deficit by the end of the third quarter.

Letting go of the rope after halftime, Jordi Fernandez’s squad looked lifeless for periods of the second half, which has happened far too often this season for a team that expected to be in the play-in race. The Raptors' dominance on the glass and the Nets’ inability to find a rhythm offensively doomed any hopes of a win.

Even then, the Nets’ inability to keep the game close enough to impact Toronto’s NBA Cup hopes was concerning. Since Boston lost and secured the wild card spot with a huge point differential, it didn’t end up mattering, but the Raptors needed to win by at least 19 points to be in position for the wild card spot had Boston won.

The Nets were in position to play spoiler, getting the lead down to 21 with only a couple of minutes remaining. However, the Nets were unable to make the necessary plays from that point, giving up five quick points to the Raptors, and then allowing Toronto to get four shots on one possession in the final minute.

Ultimately, Friday’s loss was par for the course in this Nets season, but it’s still a frustrating sight for Brooklyn and its fans.