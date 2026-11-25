The Brooklyn Nets have failed to take a leap in the standings despite adding Julius Randle to the fold this offseason.

As a result, Michael Porter Jr. could be heading out of the borough after a breakout season and change with the Nets, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

"Michael Porter is a pending unrestricted free agent. As one still unsigned to an extension, he’s widely expected by league personnel to be dealt by the trade deadline," Lewis wrote.

Porter himself has noticed a considerable dip in his performance, finding it difficult to find a flow with many of his teammates.

"It’s really hard for me right now," Porter said. "I’m struggling with figuring out exactly what you said, letting other guys play to their strengths and also trying to find my rhythm, find my shot. I just feel like there’s long portions of the games where I’m just out of rhythm. And I’ve got to figure out how to stay in the flow better, even while certain guys need to have the ball in their hands as well. So I’m still trying to figure that balance out. But yeah, it’s been a struggle lately, for sure."

Porter has been known to excel alongside certain players, such as Nikola Jokic and Nic Claxton, two playmaking big men.

Though Randle is a playmaking big man in his own right, his game is more drive- and perimeter- oriented, whereas Jokic and Claxton roll to the rim and force defenses to collapse with their interior presence alone.

Porter hasn't developed the necessary skills to become more of an on-ball threat at all three levels, as he generates most of his offense through off-ball screen and cutting actions.

If Porter was more intentional about improving his on-ball skills and could legitimately prove he's reliable down the stretch of close games, perhaps he could've lived up to the superstar expectations that were bestowed upon him when he first entered the league.

But he also won a championship with the Denver Nuggets in his off-ball role, so he hasn't necessarily always made the wrong decisions when it came to his career.

But the best guards and wings in the NBA have learned to score at all three levels with the ball in their hands, and it's hard to be a championship-contending team if your best player relies on his teammates to help get him going.