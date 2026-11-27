The Brooklyn Nets are set for their final game of group play, and it may be best to embrace a spoiler role.

On Friday night, the Nets will cap off their group play slate in the NBA Cup with a matchup in Toronto against the Raptors. Going into the final night of group play, the Raptors are still in the mix to win East Group A.

However, their path to do so is quite tough. To win the group, the Raptors need to win against the Nets by at least 21 more points than the Pistons beat the Bucks. This scenario is particularly tough because the Raptors need the Pistons to win to avoid a two-way tiebreaker against Orlando, which the Magic would win via head-to-head.

While the Nets will be looking to spoil the Raptors’ longshot of winning the group, they’ll also be looking to end Toronto’s hopes of earning the wild card spot. Entering this matchup with a +10 point differential, the Raptors are in a solid spot to move on to the knockout round.

Already ahead of Orlando in point differential, the Raptors would need to finish ahead of any other 3-1 teams in that department, assuming Detroit wins the group. While they’ve got some ground to make up, the Raptors likely sense an opportunity to come out on top thanks to getting the Nets in their final matchup.

That’s where Brooklyn has to come into this matchup and play with pride from start to finish. The Nets know that the Raptors likely view this game as an opportunity to run up the score, so they need to be ready to fight and force Toronto into a tough matchup from the opening tip.

Perhaps the most interesting piece of this puzzle is that Brooklyn’s hopes are actually still alive. Although the Nets would need almost every matchup to work out perfectly, there’s still a path to the knockout stage for Brooklyn.

Nets’ Simplest Path to NBA Cup Knockout Stage

Brooklyn Beats Toronto by 14+ points*

Detroit Beats Milwaukee

Miami Beats New York

Indiana Beats Philadelphia by 29 points or fewer

Boston Beats Atlanta*

*Combined margin of victory for Brooklyn and Boston must be at least 33 points

While none of those scenarios are unthinkable, getting all of them to happen on the same night is certainly improbable. Regardless of how things look for Brooklyn, it should keep fighting all night because Toronto will be playing for something throughout all 48 minutes.