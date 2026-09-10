Brooklyn Nets May be in for Underwhelming 2026-27 Season

The Brooklyn Nets seem to be heading in the right direction, but next season’s results may not reflect that.

Over the offseason, the Nets have been active, much like many other teams across the league. In a wild summer that’s seen many stars switch teams, the Nets have been in the mix, acquiring Julius Randle from Minnesota in a deal that sent longtime starting center Nic Claxton to Chicago.

Brooklyn also used its lottery pick to take Mikel Brown Jr., and it added Keon Ellis and Moe Wagner in free agency to round out its most notable moves. With those additions helping Brooklyn move out of its rebuild phase and into a more competitive stage, there has been plenty of hype around the Nets being a potential surprise team in the East.

After all, not having control of their 2027 first-round pick has made the Nets ready to compete for a play-in spot next season. However, being internally set on competing and being actually ready to produce those results on the court are much different things.

The Nets are hoping to be a surprise team in the East because there simply aren’t many expectations for them going into the season. An improvement from last season’s 20-win mark seems like a near-lock, but beyond that, there isn’t much concrete about what Brooklyn may look like next season.

Also, the Nets are still among the youngest and least experienced teams in the league. Sure, Randle’s addition signals that the team may be ready to compete, but they still have five first-round picks from 2025 to develop, plus Brown will be working through things throughout his rookie year.

The expectations aren’t high for Brooklyn, and its season won’t be internally judged by where it finishes in the standings. While there doesn’t seem to be a way the Nets could be a true disappointment next season, they could still be quite underwhelming to their biggest believers.

Another year on the outside looking in at the postseason seems to be the most likely scenario, but failing to even compete for a spot in the play-in would be a bit of a disappointment. Add in that Michael Porter Jr. is in a contract year, and things could go south for Brooklyn in a hurry.

Ultimately, development should be the top priority for the Nets next season, but a failure to produce results and make an improvement in the standings would make for an underwhelming year.