Nets' Julius Randle Believes His Chemistry with Michael Porter Jr. Will be "Great"

Julius Randle has played with a myriad of stars throughout his NBA career.

He's stuck around in the league for so long now that it's easy to forget that he was once teammates with Kobe Bryant.

Randle now has a chance to play with another All-Star caliber player in Michael Porter Jr., as he believes the two could mesh very well.

"It's going to be great," Randle said. "We're two completely different players as far as style of play, and I think we actually complement each other very well. I can do a lot with the ball off the dribble, creating, and he's a great catch-and-shoot guy. He can really space the floor, so I think we'll complement each other very well."

Como vai ser o encaixe entre Julius Randle e Michael Porter Jr. no Brooklyn Nets?



Perguntei para o Randle hoje no evento da Skechers: pic.twitter.com/I5D0VNprfE — Gabriel Martins (@caradossports) September 5, 2026

Randle excelled as the No. 1 option for the New York Knicks for a number of years, helping the franchise end a long playoff drought long before winning it all.

Randle has learned to mesh with the likes of Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards over the last few years, as having a ball-dominant guard alongside him opened up his floor spacing and driving skills and allowed him to operate as a secondary playmaker.

Porter operates a bit differently than the two aforementioned guards, but MPJ found quick chemistry with Nic Claxton last season running many of the same sets Randle excels at.

The Nets may struggle a bit defensively with both on the floor at the same time and don't quite have the supporting cast that could help mask their defensive deficiencies.

However, Porter and Randle's adaptability should give Nets coach Jordi Fernández plenty of freedom to tinker with sets on the offensive side of the ball and create open looks for Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr.

Porter is expected to stay in Brooklyn for now, but a ton of teams around the league could come calling if the Nets start slipping down the standings.

Brooklyn could also look to acquire a box office star for Porter, as the Nets hope to add as much talent as possible that will help the team win and compete for championships for years to come.

Porter and Randle should come into the season with plenty to prove as they hope to sign at least one more lucrative contract before their skillsets diminish, and the Nets could definitely benefit from what both players can bring to the table on a nightly basis.