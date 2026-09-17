Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Make 'All-In Play' for Superstar in Next Two Years

The Brooklyn Nets aren't expected to be among the elite teams in the NBA this season, though Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle believe otherwise.

Randle and Porter are accomplished NBA players, but few expect them to be the pieces that ultimately help the Nets get over the top within the coming years.

Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. could certainly develop into an elite backcourt, but the Nets will still probably need that game-changing superstar that'll help them get back into championship contention.

"The NBA's lottery reform will expose Brooklyn's lack of top-end talent and cripple its hopes of building primarily through the draft," ESPN's Ben Golliver wrote. "In turn, the Nets will get bored of rebuilding and make an all-in play for a superstar during one of the next two summers. This is just the natural life cycle for Brooklyn, which sold the farm for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in 2013 and landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019."

In the apron era, you just never know when a team's championship window is going to close.

Teams are becoming more and more reluctant to shell out big dollars toward aging stars or those who don't fit the profile of an MVP candidate, preferring to add depth or tradeable assets.

Brooklyn is stockpiled with a bunch of first-round picks, having burned five of them in one draft in 2025. Among them, only Demin has shown promise that he can develop into a bona fide rotational piece on the next Nets team ready to compete for a championship at this time.

That's why hoarding draft picks will not be in the Nets' best interests for the longterm future.

Most draft picks do not pan out at the NBA level, as many either bounce around from team to team or end up enjoying a nice career overseas.

Going broke for a superstar isn't always the answer either, but had a few more things gone right during the last Nets' championship window, there almost certainly would've been a parade on Flatbush & Atlantic long before Broadway.

The NBA is a superstar's league. Sure, a role player can come through in a clutch moment of a playoff game, but the superstars are the ones who do all of the heavy lifting, and that is the reason their teams have a chance of hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy in the first place.