Michael Porter Jr. Offers Bold Prediction on Brooklyn Nets' Season Outlook

The Brooklyn Nets finished last season with just 20 wins despite showing some signs of promise earlier in the season.

Michael Porter Jr. flirted with his first potential All-Star Game selection. Though his numbers were good enough to get him in, the Nets' record simply was not.

Well, if you ask Porter, he believes the Nets could more than double their win total from last season, as he responded, "Yeah, I do," when he was asked if the Nets could surpass the 50 -win total next season, referencing his new teammate Julius Randle.

“(Randle) can draw a double team. He can get downhill, draw a double team, and then swing it to me; I can shoot the 3," Porter said. "If we can get that chemistry right, all of our young guys from last year got so much better, bro. I don’t know what the expectations are for our team, but we’re definitely going to surpass them."

Michael Porter Jr. says the Brooklyn Nets will win 50+ games this upcoming season 👀



(Via @N3onOnYT) pic.twitter.com/DVeFONtpoM — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 16, 2026

Randle himself has been bullish about Brooklyn's season outlook, as both he and Porter seem to believe that the Nets' young players are primed to have big years.

Egor Demin showed incredible improvements in his game during Summer League, and the eye test suggests that some of those improvements could carry into a live NBA game.

Demin looked a lot more comfortable with the ball in his hands, getting to his spots and using his bulkier frame to bully his way inside against smaller and bigger defenders.

Demin also showcased incredibly improved bunnies, throwing down alley-oop and windmill jams.

Of course, Demin needs to prove that he can attack the rim with the same aggression against better, experienced competition, but the first step is to show that you have those attributes in your arsenal in the first place, which he did.

Combine all of that with his smooth stroke from downtown and incredible processing, Demin could be in for a huge leap next season.

Mikel Brown Jr. seems to be wiser than his age suggests, and his ability to get downhill and light it up from a distance could give this Nets offense a bunch of different looks they didn't get to see last season.

The Nets' final record will ultimately be predicated on how well Randle and Porter perform, but the two seem to have a great understanding of how to work with each other and should be in for big seasons.