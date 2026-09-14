Julius Randle Bullish on Season Outlook, Brooklyn Nets' Young Players

Some believe the Brooklyn Nets could be in for an underwhelming season.

If you were to ask their newest star acquisition, though, he doesn't quite buy that notion. In fact, he believes the team is poised to shock the world.

“Exactly that,” Julius Randle said, according to NetsDaily's Connor Long. “Whatever your expectations are, whatever expectations that are put upon us, we’re gonna exceed them and we’re gonna do things at a very high level. We’re gonna build, come in with the right habits every single day, and we’re gonna do exactly that.”

Randle will get to work alongside Michael Porter Jr., as both players are more than capable of putting up big-time numbers on a nightly basis.

However, Randle is also bullish on the Nets' young players, including Egor Demin, Mikel Brown Jr. and Joshua Jefferson.

“Egor, Mikel, Joshua, all those guys, like extremely, extremely hard workers,” Randle said. “Attention to detail, but just really, really hard workers. Competition level is really high. Whether it’s, you know, playing one-on-one or we’re in a shooting drill, whatever, like everything is done, you know, at game speed. Attention to detail. Smart, high-IQ basketball players.”

The Nets are undoubtedly an improved team from last season, though they lost Nic Claxton in the deal that landed Randle in Brooklyn.

However, Randle has a lot of the same skill sets that helped Porter coexist alongside Claxton last season.

"It's going to be great," Randle said. "We're two completely different players as far as style of play, and I think we actually complement each other very well. I can do a lot with the ball off the dribble, creating, and he's a great catch-and-shoot guy. He can really space the floor, so I think we'll complement each other very well."

Offensively, Randle should help make this group incredibly better, given his ability to get downhill, shoot from a distance and set his teammates up for clean looks all over the court.

However, protecting the rim may still continue to be an issue for this defense, as the Nets remain undersized underneath the basket.

The Nets' ceiling is likely a play-in team at best, but if Randle can be the veteran voice this locker room desperately needed and help bring the best out of each and every young player on this roster, this could still be a very successful season from a longterm perspective in Brooklyn.