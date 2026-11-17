The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 135-123 despite a strong second-half showing.

Julius Randle finished with 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting and six rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting and six boards.

Here are three takeaways from the Nets' loss.

Julius Randle Aggressive Getting Downhill

Randle did not insist on settling for too many 3-pointers. As a result? He put together one of his better performances in the Black & White, and the Nets' offense benefited as a result.

His bulkier frame gives him a significant advantage on the drive and allows him to fend off defenders, stopping him in his tracks.

Randle took full advantage of Dean Wade's smaller frame, but if he can remain aggressive against defenders of all sizes, at the very least, he could earn significantly more trips to the free-throw line and shift opposing defenses out of position.

Nets Show Signs of Life in the Second Half

The Nets outscored the Sixers 36-27 in the third quarter.

The Nets were much more active defensively, allowing the Nets to rush down the court and put easy points up on the board before the Sixers' offense got ready to set up.

Brooklyn's defense also forced long misses and turnovers from Philadelphia's offense, as they were aggressively closing out on shooters and playing the passing lanes.

Even if the Nets missed a shot on the fastbreak opportunity, being quick to get down the floor put them in a prime position to clean up the offensive glass.

For a Nets offense that sometimes tosses the ball around the arc into stagnation, it was encouraging to see them get to the paint.

Assessing Nets' Young Point Guard Room

Nolan Traore had a solid performance with 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting and four assists, showcasing strong downhill speed and footwork.

Mikel Brown Jr. struggled to convert many of his shots, but he took them with confidence and the form looked good no matter how deep some of them were.

As the old cliche goes, it's a shooters league. Brown has been unafraid to let it fly this early in his career. The results should eventually sway towards his favor as long as he continues to be intentional about getting clean shots off while showcasing smooth form.

Egor Demin finished with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting, though he hit a clutch triple late in the fourth to keep his guys within striking distance.