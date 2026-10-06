Brooklyn Nets Should Focus on Positives in Preseason

The Brooklyn Nets have an interesting road ahead, but they should remain focused on the positives ahead of the regular season.

Over the next couple of weeks, teams around the NBA will be going through training camp and ramping up for the start of the 2026-27 season. After an offseason that was one of the wildest in recent memory, the league will have a much different look this season, and the Nets will be no exception.

Adding several new faces, headlined by Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr., the Nets will be hoping to get back into the postseason picture. Of course, with some new additions and a much greater emphasis on playing winning basketball than there had been in recent years, there will surely be some growing pains in Brooklyn.

While it will be important for the Nets to find their weaknesses and address them over the next few weeks, the preseason should be about finding and maximizing their strengths going into the regular season. On Tuesday night, the Nets will open their preseason slate in Charlotte for a matchup against the Hornets.

The first of four preseason contests for Brooklyn, this game in Charlotte will give the Nets their first look at this season’s squad in game action. There will be plenty of storylines to watch throughout the preseason, but the main thing for Brooklyn should be to maintain positivity.

Coming into training camp, there seemed to be an energy around the Nets that they can do something special this season and be a surprise team. With the playoffs in mind as they tip off preseason action Tuesday night, the nets can’t get down on themselves if things don’t click right away, especially in exhibition action.

Sure, there will be reason for concern if the Nets don’t look competitive in the preseason or appear unready to get going. However, the Nets shouldn’t focus too much on the results throughout the preseason, especially considering the games don’t really count for anything.

Instead, Brooklyn needs to be focused on what it can do to improve and build on the strengths it shows over the next couple of weeks. With a tough early schedule, it will be imperative for the Nets to play to their strengths, and the preseason should be all about experimenting and figuring out exactly what those strengths are.

The Nets still have plenty of things to work on as the regular season nears, but preseason action will give them a clear look at what to focus on.