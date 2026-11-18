The Brooklyn Nets saw a big night from Julius Randle in their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Randle helped spark a second-half rally against the potential Eastern Conference champions, as he was a lot more intentional getting downhill and taking full advantage of a smaller matchup.

Randle may sometimes settle for too many jumpers if the matchup isn't in his favor or find himself turning the ball over on some shaky drives to the rim, but when he's intentional about using his size and playing under control, good things happen.

The three-time All-Star is among the league leaders in points per possession as a lead ball handler in the pick-and-roll. The Nets will likely look to weaponize Randle in those actions against the Chicago Bulls, a team that struggles to contain the pick-and-roll.

Randle is most effective at knocking down the triple when it comes within the flow of the offense, not when he insists on firing away from deep until a few go his way.

The Nets will also need to get Michael Porter Jr. involved off the ball and be intentional about running him through some off-ball screening actions. He's been hot as of late, averaging 23.4 points per game on 46.2% shooting.

This matchup will also present a nice opportunity for the Nets' point guard room to work on more consistency, with Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Mikel Brown Jr. all looking to get acclimated to playing at the NBA level.

Demin had a couple of clutch 3-pointers late in Monday's loss, but he didn't shoot the ball particularly well for most of the game. While the Nets would love to see him attack downhill more often, the best way to keep his confidence high for now is to let him continue to let it fly from deep.

Traore has displayed incredible burst and agility in recent games, especially with his filthy spin move, crossover and knack for penetrating the rim.

Brown didn't shoot the ball particularly well on Monday, but his shot form looked solid and the confidence is there. Good things are bound to happen if you stick to the principles.

With the Bulls also near the bottom of the league's standings, this matchup could present the Nets a golden opportunity to work on their execution on both sides of the floor and perhaps add a much-needed win to boost their overall morale.