Can the Brooklyn Nets Get Their First Win of the Season Against Pistons?

The Brooklyn Nets have started off the season 0-4 after losing to the Boston Celtics in heartbreaking fashion.

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a 97-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets but were blown out by the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden the night before.

Brooklyn hopes to secure its first win of the season after nearly taking down their heated division rivals in overtime.

For the Nets to tack on their first W of the season, they'll need Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. to continue posting big numbers and finding their chemistry out there on the floor.

Randle was much more effective getting downhill his last time out but failed to convert any of his 3-point attempts. Porter also shot significantly well from downtown, shooting 6-of-12.

Mikel Brown Jr. had by far his best game of his professional career, finishing with 17 points and five assists. His triple sent the game into overtime, but his missed layup in overtime ultimately cost the Nets a chance to escape Beantown with a victory.

Egor Demin will be out of action for this one after suffering a right leg bone bruise, so Brown could embrace a bigger load while Nolan Traore enters the starting lineup.

It also wouldn't be a shock to see Moe Wagner get more run after showcasing all-around talent in his last game, whether he was knocking down the triple, going to work in the post or moving the ball well.

The Nets' defense is still very much a work in progress, though Keon Ellis has bee incredibly disruptive on that side of the floor, given his ability to plug up holes and smother his opponent.

Brooklyn will need to throw multiple bodies towards Cade Cunningham and keep him from getting downhill with a head full of steam, and Ellis figures to primarily draw that responsibility.

Paul Reed figures to step into the starting lineup with Jalen Duren out of action. Though he's an imposing force down low, he should be able to replace some of the rim protection that Duren leaves behind.

Nets defenders will also need to be well-positioned around the 3-point line, as Duncan Robinson and Cunningham are more than capable of getting hot from that area of the court.

The Nets will also have to account for Ausar Thompson's defense, as he can guard multiple positions and plug up just about any hole.