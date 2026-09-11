Could Brooklyn Nets Actually Have Worse Season After Offseason Moves?

The Brooklyn Nets made plenty of intriguing moves this offseason, but there’s always a chance it won’t end with their desired results.

Over the past few months, the Nets have been preparing for the upcoming season by making several moves. After winning only 20 games last season, the Nets don’t have control of their 2027 first-round pick, and they’ve been set on making deals to improve the team moving forward.

Most notably, the team added Julius Randle in a draft-night deal, while also using its lottery pick to select guard Mikel Brown Jr. Both anticipated to be inserted into the starting lineup, Randle and Brown are expected to be the catalysts for the Nets’ return to competitive basketball.

With a 20-win season behind them, the Nets seem destined to do better in 2026-27, but things could always go south in Brooklyn. For the Nets, getting back to the postseason and continuing to develop their young talent will be the top priorities next season, and that’s led to some optimism about the team’s future.

However, the team is still largely running it back with a core that managed a 20-62 record, and the new additions could always lead to some early growing pains. If Randle and Brown come in and make the lineups seem clunky and out of rhythm, the Nets may easily be staring at a poor start to the season.

Considering a poor start to the season would leave Brooklyn playing from behind in the standings, it may also lead to the team having a willingness to sell midseason. With Michael Porter Jr. in a contract year and Randle being a potential missing piece for another team, the Nets could opt to cash in on their veteran talent via trade if the season goes off the rails.

Considering Brooklyn is already anticipated to miss the postseason by most, a potential significant talent dropoff midseason could put the Nets on a path toward a worse season than the one they just had. Failing to hit 20 wins with this team would be a disappointment, especially in a year Brooklyn doesn’t have its pick.

However, that may be a legitimate possibility. The Nets’ preseason win total sits at only 24.5 wins, which marks the second-lowest in the league, ahead of only the Sacramento Kings.

So, if oddsmakers expect the Nets to be the worst team in the East, and the potential for midseason selling is real, falling below the 20-win mark from 2026 may be a realistic possibility.