Nets Stock Exchange: Who to Buy Low, Sell High on in Brooklyn This Season

So often, NBA fans love to 'buy' or 'sell' stock in a certain player. It's always fun to see people tweet about how they still have stock in a player who isn't even in the team's rotation, or someone going on a tirade about how you have to buy shares now before people hop on the bandwagon.

This hypothetical stock exchange could certainly apply to the Brooklyn Nets, who had one of the league's more unique offseasons. They had some departing pieces, but also brought in plenty of new and exciting names, whether it was through the NBA Draft, free agency or the trade market.

Entering the 2026-27 season, fans will have to decide what to do with their 'Nets stock' amid rotation questions. Here is an early look at who to buy, sell and hold as September approaches:

Buy: Egor Dёmin

Feb 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good vibes have surrounded Dёmin all offseason. Whether it was making TikToks around New York City, posting workout videos or helping release Brooklyn's schedule with rookie Mikel Brown Jr., the sophomore guard had some eyes on him this summer.

That's all fun to watch, but Dёmin also showed a more versatile skill set in the NBA Summer League. It started with the Russian sharpshooter putting on weight, which led to more buckets inside the paint rather than sticking to the smooth three-ball.

Next to a promising facilitator in Brown, Dёmin is poised for a year-two leap after averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his rookie season.

Sell: Terance Mann

Feb 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after making a three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four of the five players Brooklyn drafted in 2025 were guards, but Mann got the veteran's benefit last season, starting 51 games. He wasn't spectacular, but his efficiency was solid. Overall, it was still evident he stole minutes from the younger guys.

At least in the backcourt, head coach Jordi Fernández should fully buy into the youth movement. Brown, Dёmin and Nolan Traoré should get heavy minutes, while newcomer Keon Ellis should revive his career as a 3&D guard. And that's not even mentioning Drake Powell, who has similar potential.

Mann is the odd one out as a 29-year-old with $31.5 million owed over the next two years. Could he still be a piece in the rotation? Sure, but he has a lot to prove. It's hard to see him not fall toward the end of the bench.

Buy: Day'Ron Sharpe

Feb 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the Day'Ron Sharpe believers, your time has come. The 24-year-old now has the starting center job locked up with Nic Claxton off to Chicago.

Sharpe has gotten better season after season, receiving more opportunities and playing his role well. 2025-26 saw him average 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 18.7 minutes per game.

Could this lead to increased trade interest around the NBA? Yes, but he still aligns with Brooklyn's timeline. The Nets will look to get more out of the 6-foot-10 big man, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal over the summer.

Hold: Julius Randle

Nov 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Timberwolves fans didn't want anything to do with Randle's stock toward the end of his tenure in Minnesota. But the former All-NBA forward is in a new situation in Brooklyn, one eerily similar to his apex with the New York Knicks.

The Nets, much like their cross-town rival in 2021, are not expected to be in the postseason hunt this season. However, Randle elevated the Knicks as the top option when everyone doubted them. Could he replicate that without any sort of real pressure in Brooklyn?

Don't go all in on Randle, but don't be so quick to give up on him just yet. He'll have to find a way to coexist with Michael Porter Jr., coming off a career year. The 31-year-old is hoping to put up similar numbers with a rebuilding organization.