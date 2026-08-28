What Julius Randle Addition Could Say About Nets' Future Moves

The Brooklyn Nets made a big move this offseason, and it may be a sign of what’s to come for the franchise.

The entire NBA landscape has been shaken up quite a bit by all of the star movement over the summer. The Nets are no stranger that shakeup after adding Julius Randle in a draft night deal.

Securing the services of the former All-Star, the Nets are now preparing for a new season and a potential run at the postseason. It could also be the first step in this next phase of Brooklyn basketball, or even a glimpse into how Sean Marks and company want to operate in the near future.

Throughout the Nets’ time in Brooklyn, they’ve been linked with star-hunting and making big moves to try and get closer to title contention. Most recently, the Nets’ trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden couldn’t make it work and broke up after barely playing a full season together.

Of course, the Randle deal is nowhere near the risk that came with the previous era. A former All-NBA player in New York who had done well in Minnesota, Randle became a casualty of the Timberwolves’ financial situation and desire to give Anthony Edwards a new co-star.

That gave Brooklyn a clear opportunity to jump in and take Randle in hopes of him helping lead the Nets back to at least a play-in appearance. Sending out Nic Claxton in the process, the deal showed that Brooklyn may want to star hunt, but perhaps not for the biggest names.

Considering the rest of the Nets roster, they easily have the ability to make a trade for stars of Randle’s caliber without breaking the bank like they would have to for one of the league’s biggest names. Even Randle himself could be a trade piece for Brooklyn if he can have a good year as the No. 1 guy on the Nets, giving Brooklyn yet another path to potentially trade for a star.

While this era of Nets basketball doesn’t appear to be centered around the desire for superstar talent, they still seem quite interested in adding All-Stars and players near that caliber, which is effectively what they did when adding Michael Porter Jr. in 2025. Ultimately, the Nets' days of going for superstar talent aren’t over by any means, but they may have found a smarter and more effective way of adding stars in the early stages of their return to competitive hoops.