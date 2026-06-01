Giannis Antetokounmpo-Brooklyn Nets Trade Rumors Have Gone Quiet

The Brooklyn Nets have always been a lingering suitor in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, dating back to last offseason. They haven't been a major contender for the superstar, but their assets, combined with reports of internal discussions, have kept them from falling out of the loop.

The Nets are entering an offseason in which they could very well make the jump into postseason contention. They don't own their 2027 first-round pick due to the Houston Rockets' swap rights, and the new NBA Draft Lottery rules don't favor the worst teams anymore. Brooklyn could be forced to improve, even if the organization is happy with the current flexibility at the bottom of the league.

Antetokounmpo would then be the ideal name to acquire if the goal is to get better as soon as possible. The Nets can entice the Milwaukee Bucks with a plethora of draft picks as well as young talent with potential. In a bidding war, Brooklyn is a dangerous team, and that's for any star on the market.

However, the Nets have fallen out of Antetokounmpo rumors as of late. They were once a team that would pop up in reports here and there, but as we inch closer to the 2026 NBA Draft, they've seemingly fallen out of the mix.

When it came to Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee became open for business back in early May. Any organization around the league would love to have a top-five player in the world on its roster, but the true suitors boil down to just a few teams, and right now, Brooklyn isn't looking like one of them.

Andrew Holleran of The Spun recently listed 10 teams most in the mix to land Antetokounmpo. The Nets were listed as the sixth team on the list, but it seems like they're just on the fringes of true contention.

The kicker is that the two-time MVP would have to agree to sign an extension for someone to aggressively pursue him. Antetokounmpo's contract has a player option for the 2027-28 season, but if the Bucks trade him to a team that he wouldn't commit to for the long term, it doesn't make sense for either his camp or the suitor.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics appear to be the four teams most in the mix for Antetokounmpo. The Heat have not been quiet on how aggressive they will be to land him and improve the roster, which should make them the top suitor.

The Nets are the only team of the 10 that didn't make the postseason this year. They have a solid package to go after a superstar, but Antetokounmpo may just be out of reach due to their current status as a rebuilding organization. Whether that's a good or bad thing is a separate, but at this point, it seems Antetokounmpo to Brooklyn is a long shot.