How D'Angelo Russell Could be a Good Resource for Nets' Egor Demin, Mikel Brown Jr.

D'Angelo Russell is widely considered one of the most beloved players to ever put on a Brooklyn Nets uniform.

He helped transform the Nets from a bottom-dwelling, hopeless team to a playoff team in two years in his first stint in the borough, putting Brooklyn on the map.

Russell was ultimately the sacrificial lamb that helped bring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to Brooklyn, but D'Lo didn't leave town without booking a trip to the All-Star Game.

Russell brought life to the franchise with his viral dance moves on the sidelines and clutch moments, including a 27-point 4th-quarter performance to help the Nets rally from a 25-point 4th-quarter deficit to a win against the Sacramento Kings in March 2019.

Nets fans caught onto D'Lo's ice in his veins celebration, and they expected Russell to be the face of the franchise until two generational talents fell in their lap.

The Durant and Irving era ultimately didn't work out, and Russell eventually found his way back to Brooklyn for a second stint.

Russell reclaimed his No. 1 and starting point guard role, but he was far from the All-Star caliber player Nets fans previously came to know.

However, Russell embraced being a mentor and always spoke highly of the organization, hoping he'd actually make Brooklyn his longterm home this time around.

Unfortunately, Russell didn't stick around very long, but amid news that the Memphis Grizzlies waived him, D'Lo could find himself back in Brooklyn once again if the Nets wanted him.

The Nets' main priority is to obviously give Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin as many reps with the ball in their hands as possible, with Nolan Traore expected to earn significant minutes off the bench.

However, Russell could bring some much-needed veteran leadership at point guard and help Brown and Demin learn the ropes of being a floor general at the next level, especially in a big market like New York.

Russell was once responsible for turning this franchise around, so he'd be a good resource for Demin, Brown and other Nets youngsters to lean on during the highs and lows of a season.

Russell could also help this team remain competitive with Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. in the fold, as he could help effectively set both up for clean looks over the course of a game.

And for nostalgia's sake, it'd simply be cool to see D'Lo rock the Brooklyn Camo uniform once again.