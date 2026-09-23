The Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Rush to Trade Julius Randle Without a Real Plan

As soon as Julius Randle was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, many wondered if his future with the franchise would last very long.

One of his former teams has recently been linked to him as a potential trade partner. Until the Nets give anyone a reason to pull his name out of trade rumors, the three-time All-Star should remain a potential player teams could acquire as we get closer to the trade deadline.

However, it's not in the Nets' best interest to be floating his name in trade rumors unless they have a clear plan heading into the next offseason and beyond, especially if it's just for cost-cutting moves.

If the Nets are looking to be serious players in a free agent class that could include Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, then keeping some cap flexibility makes sense. However, it's hard to see any of those players pack their bags for Brooklyn next season.

Simply put, it'll be hard to find another All-Star-caliber player on the open market, and the Nets can't stay in tanking purgatory forever, as it'll lead to bad habits for all of the young players.

Randle has experience helping a young, inexperienced team change their trajectory, as he helped the New York Knicks ascend from the depths of the league years before the streets of New York City were packed to the brim just to get a glance of the players on floats heading down Broadway.

The two-time All-NBA forward has also spoken highly of the Nets' young players and his budding chemistry with Michael Porter Jr., which could bring some life into a Barclays Center where you can hear a pin drop.

The Nets need to have a veteran who is willing to take young players under their wing. A player who isn't afraid to hold them accountable and bring some much-needed toughness on the court.

Randle can sometimes get in his own head and deliver underwhelming performances in high-pressure situations, but he also has a versatile skill set that is hard to teach and a fiery energy that was missing in the Nets' locker room last season.

Randle may not be a Net forever, but letting him go for salary relief makes little to no sense unless the Nets have a clear plan to acquire a superstar or be a serious player in free agency.