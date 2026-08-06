How Eastern Conference Depth Could Boost Brooklyn Nets' Playoff Chances

The Brooklyn Nets’ hopes of a postseason appearance appear slim, but a little chaos could put them right in the middle of the play-in race.

Next season is one of the most anticipated around the league in recent years and should be the most anticipated in Brooklyn since the Kevin Durant era. As the Nets enter the 2026-27 campaign looking to make their first postseason appearance since 2023, they’ll have quite a bit of work to do and many questions to answer throughout the year.

With Julius Randle coming in to bolster the frontcourt and give Brooklyn some All-Star talent, the Nets may be ready to take the next step and get into the postseason picture. Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin and others will be looking to build off solid seasons in 2026, and the combination of development and talent influx will determine how far the Nets go.

Of course, one of the biggest challenges facing the Nets’ dreams of a postseason berth is the depth of the Eastern Conference. With so much star movement reshaping the East and almost the entire conference going for the playoffs next year as the new lottery odds come into place, the Nets will need to bank on some chaos, especially in the bottom half of the playoff picture.

While it remains to be seen exactly which teams can set themselves apart at the top of the standings, it seems likely that a few teams will have established themselves as the favorites by the All-Star break. Most importantly for the Nets, that could leave a messy and tight race in the play-in.

Last season, the 10th seed in the East won 43 games and finished 11 games above 11th. That sort of separation seems quite unlikely next season, and some more parity in that part of the standings could lead to a race similar to years past, where the 10th seed finishes below .500 and has to secure its spot in the final few days of the season.

If the Nets can establish the defensive identity Jordi Fernandez desires and can find ways for their talented pieces to fit together, Brooklyn’s floor could easily be around 30 wins. If the standings in the play-in race are tight enough, the Nets may only need a few more games and/or some injury luck to bounce their way to get into the postseason.

The Nets’ path to the playoffs isn’t easy, but it won’t be for other teams outside of the top tier either, which gives Brooklyn a real shot at the postseason if some chaos occurs.