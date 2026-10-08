How the Nets Could Prepare for LeBron James' Potential Sixers Preseason Debut

The Brooklyn Nets are feeling good after witnessing some great chemistry from their new duo, Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr in their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Well, the Nets might get to witness LeBron James wear a Philadelphia 76ers uniform for the first time, hoping to carry forward the momentum from their previous game.

The Nets gave James some fits last season, pressuring him full court and throwing a lot of bodies his way.

Given Nets coach Jordi Fernandez's tendency to pressure the ball full court, I expect to see a healthy dose of that again.

James has the basketball IQ that'll break anybody's scale, so it'll be a good, but incredibly hard test for a newly formed group to identify what works for them defensively and what needs work.

Not only will this group have to deal with James and the athleticism and playmaking skills he brings to the table, but they may also have to deal with Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe, should they all suit up.

Simply put, the Nets will have their work cut out for them defensively, but Fernandez could have Josh Minott, Drake Powell and Terance Mann handle the ball pressuring responsibilities and try to force the Sixers into some errant passes and turnovers.

Offensively, Porter and Randle should have a great opportunity to continue working on their pick-and-roll game.

Randle looked sharp on many of his drives the other night and drew a ton of defenders his way, giving Porter plenty of freedom and space to get free off the ball.

Porter also found Randle for a couple of clean looks, as the two already seem to have a strong understanding of where to find each other out on the floor.

The Nets will also continue to figure out how to maximize their rotation at center with Day'Ron Sharpe and Moe Wagner handling things down low.

Neither fit the mold of your traditional rim-protecting, shot blocking big, but both can wreak havoc in the passing lanes and absorb contact fairly well.

Egor Demin also looked fairly sharp in his preseason debut, looking a lot more comfortable getting to the rim.

All eyeballs will be on James if he decides to step foot at the Barclays Center in this affair, and this'll be a good opportunity for the Nets to make an impression on their division rivals.