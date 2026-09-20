Julius Randle's Performance Could Mirror Nets' Results in 2026-27

The Brooklyn Nets may have a new star leading the way next season, and the team may only go as far as he takes it.

The Nets are set for a potentially exciting season in Brooklyn as the team is coming out of its rebuild in hopes of competing for a spot in the postseason. Without control of their 2027 first-round pick, the Nets have no incentive to tank and have made some moves that could put them right in the middle of the Eastern Conference postseason picture next season.

The biggest move of Brooklyn’s offseason came on draft night when it sent Nic Claxton to Chicago in a deal that landed the Nets Julius Randle. After spending the past two seasons in Minnesota, Randle is returning to the city where he became an All-Star with the Knicks.

Spending the past couple of years as the second option to Anthony Edwards, Randle is set to be back in the spotlight as the No. 1 guy in Brooklyn alongside Michael Porter Jr. While that should make for some exciting basketball for the Nets, it may also be what causes the Nets to fall short of their ultimate goals.

Randle has been a bit of a polarizing player throughout his time in the league, and that should be on full display in Barclays Center next season. At his best, Randle is a strong, intimidating scorer who can excel at all three levels.

Of course, if he played at his best all the time, he’d almost certainly still be in Minnesota. His flaws are what allowed Brooklyn to get him without giving up much, and it could be what ultimately keeps the Nets from having a true breakout season.

Randle can hold the ball for too long, make poor decisions when under pressure and can simply take his team out of its flow offensively at times. A mediocre shooter who also has his fair share of lapses on defense, Randle’s flaws could make the Nets’ decision to trade for him a mistake, especially if those traits rub off on some of the young players Brooklyn is looking to develop.

Overall, those concerns are more than valid, given Randle’s track record throughout his career. However, it appears Randle is ready to take on whatever role Jordi Fernandez needs him to take on, and some of those flaws that held back prospective contenders may actually be quite helpful for a young Brooklyn team looking to simply break into the postseason.