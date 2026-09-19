Brooklyn Nets Must Prioritize Development Regardless of Next Season's Results

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of question marks going into next season, but they can’t lose sight of their top priority.

Going into next season, the Nets are one of the toughest teams in the league to predict. While most expect the Nets to be near the bottom of the Eastern Conference again, there’s some hope that the team could turn things around and compete for a spot in the postseason.

It won’t be easy to go from a 20-win team to a play-in squad in just one season, but the Nets have made some moves that could make it a reality. Adding Julius Randle in a draft night trade and drafting Mikel Brown Jr. to highlight the summer’s moves, the Nets could be ready to compete in a deep Eastern Conference.

If things go well for the new-look Nets with Randle helping lead the charge, the front office might be ready to start pushing some win-now buttons after being stuck in a rebuild for the past few years. While the franchise has likely learned its lesson to some extent after the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-James Harden squad went out the way it did, there’s still always going to be a desire to make a big splash.

However, the Nets need to hold off on making any significant moves until the 2027 offseason, even if Brooklyn is somehow on pace for Michael Porter Jr.’s 50-win projection. The top priority next season should be developing the young core and seeing what they have in their five first-round picks from 2025 and in Brown, who could be a legitimate franchise cornerstone.

Considering the window with Randle and Porter could always end up being a short one, there might be a desire to go all-in if things are trending in the right direction, but Brooklyn must remain patient. The roster simply doesn’t have the talent to compete at the highest level with just one more move, and anything short of becoming a legitimate contender should wait until next summer.

That same principle also applies to Jordi Fernandez as he looks to lead the team to wins from the bench. Ensuring that the team’s young core has enough minutes and opportunities to go around will be crucial to the long-term picture, and adding a few extra wins next season likely isn’t worth stunting the development of some young players.

Figuring out what Brooklyn will look like next season is nearly impossible, but it shouldn’t be hard for the franchise to understand what’s important and stick to its plan.