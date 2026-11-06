Julius Randle's Unconventional Veteran Leadership Pays Off in Nets' Recent Win

Julius Randle had one of his more efficient shooting nights as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, helping them defeat the Charlotte Hornets 114-104 for their second win of the season.

However, Randle was taken out in favor of Michael Porter Jr. early on in the fourth quarter, as the Nets seem to sometimes struggle when both players share the floor.

Many coaches are naturally going to call on their All-Star player to eventually sub back into the game not only to give them a better chance of winning, but to also respect the amount of work they put into reaching that status.

However, Randle chose to put the team over his own personal interests late in the game, leaving Nolan Traore, Terance Mann, Danny Wolf, Day'Ron Sharpe and Porter to get the job done.

“Yeah, I mean, you said it, like a competitive group," Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said. "It wasn't pretty, but then you find a way as a group. And a competitive group, but also a group that is right there ready to play. Like Terance and Danny, they haven't had their opportunity. They're ready to play and they make a huge difference. Whether Danny scored by Terance's defense, composure, it was amazing. And then Julius being selfless, I call him in to sub in and then they take it to 10 or 11 and he's the one, just let them roll. So you see every single instance of great things that have to happen in a game and even a vet of being Julius who he is and how important he is for us. I think that was huge. And you see the fun, how much fun it is to play like this and you got to find ways.

“It wasn't perfect, but I think that we took a little bit of a step and it doesn't mean much. It's just learn from it and then prepare for a tough back-to-back. But proud of the group.”

Randle has been criticized for being moody and shutting down if he doesn't feel enough plays are called for him over the course of a game. He's also been criticized for his poor decision-making.

For all of Randle's flaws, he had an incredible performance in the Nets' win over the Hornets and topped it off by recognizing the camrarderie of the unit on the floor and trusting his teammates to get the job done.